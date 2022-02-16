1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature News

Parker County Commissioner Pct. 4 Candidates

12 hours ago
1 Min Read

The Community News conducted audio interviews with the four candidates for Parker County Commissioner Pct. 4. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler Interview
Mike Hale
Mike Hale
Mike Hale Interview
Fred Hammons
Fred Hammons
Fred Hammons Interview
Eric Contreras
Eric Contreras
Eric Contreras Interview

Upcoming Events

View Calendar