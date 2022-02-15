The Community News conducted audio interviews with three candidates for Parker County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. Candidate Michael Morris did not respond.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Candidates
13 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
Main Feature • News
State Senate District 10 Candidates
11 hours ago
Main Feature • News
State Representative District 60 Candidates
12 hours ago
Main Feature • News
Parker County Judge Candidates
12 hours ago
Add Comment