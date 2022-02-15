1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Candidates

The Community News conducted audio interviews with three candidates for Parker County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. Candidate Michael Morris did not respond.

Bernard Suchocki

Bernard Suchocki Interview

Allison Bedore

Allison Bedore Interview

Tim Mendolia

Tim Mendolia Interview

