Intoxicated driver attempts to steal onlooker vehicle following crash

Knife taken, suspect arrested

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with a weekend aggravated robbery following a vehicle crash.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Sunday morning on Interstate 20 North Service Road near Farmer Road, where the aggravated robbery was reported.

Witnesses who stopped to assist the individuals involved in the crash said one person involved in the accident attempted to steal a bystander’s vehicle after the crash. When the robbery victim attempted to stop the suspect, the suspect struck the victim in the face and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle from him, and was wielding a dagger-type knife during the attempt.

The suspect was able to get into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle and put it in drive, but the crash victim was able to get the knife away from the suspect. The robbery and crash victims were able to restrain the suspect while another witness called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect at the scene before he was able to get away.

The witness sustained minor lacerations to his face and ear.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Sean Rigstadt, 34, of Parker County.

Sheriff Authier said the vehicle driven by the suspect was reported stolen out of White Settlement by Rigstadt’s former employer.

Rigstadt was cleared by medical personnel and was charged by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was additionally charged by Sheriff’s deputies for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As of Wednesday, he remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. His total bond was set at $111,500.