Fund set up for victim of dog attack

7-year-old boy will need several surgeries, physical therapy

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office

A 7-year-old boy who was severely injured from a dog attack last week is slowly recovering.

Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler initiated a fundraising effort to benefit the boy, who was identified with parental permission, as Conner Landers.

A neighbor reported her dogs were creating a ruckus in late January and went to see what they were barking about, when she discovered another neighbor’s dog attacking Conner in the street in front of her home.

Conner had reportedly gotten off his school bus and was walking home in the 1400-Block of Lynock Lane, near Reno, at the time of the attack. The dog, described as a brown and black brindle boxer/bullmastiff mixed-breed, was said to have escaped his fenced yard and attacked Conner for unknown reasons. When the neighbor attempted to stop the attack, the dog went toward her, forcing her back to her yard. The dog then dragged Conner down the street and the witness ran to free him by hitting the dog with a large stick.

Emergency personnel transported Conner to a hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated for his injuries.

Cassandra Ware, Conner’s mother, said he spent several days in the hospital after he suffered from numerous lacerations to his face and arms with puncture wounds to his scalp and neck from being bitten. She described the attack as a “mauling.” Cassandra also reported Conner suffers from multiple bruises on his chest and legs.

She said the hospital staff accredited the neighbor with saving Conner’s life, for which she is grateful.

“He underwent more than three hours of surgery to repair nerve damage to his face and to close more than two dozen lacerations his face, head and body,” said Cassandra Ware. “The doctors anticipate he will need several more surgeries to repair additional nerve damage to his face and to repair his tear duct.”

Cassandra also said Conner will require physical therapy to regain the use of his arm and learn to write again.

Kessler set up an account for Conner at Plains Capital Bank, 1001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford, to aid in the accumulating medical bills and continued treatment. Anyone wishing to contribute can contact Plain Capital at 817-598-5400, and donate to the Conner Lander’s Benefit Account.

Conner’s neighbor was awarded $500 from fundraising efforts by Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers.

“We just wanted to do something to help Conner on his long road to recovery,” Kessler said, adding the fundraising efforts were initiated to help ease the burden of Conner’s medical bills and to thank the neighbor for saving Conner’s life.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is currently under active investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The dog which attacked Conner was routinely quarantined and was humanely euthanized last week due to the severity of the attack.

“We commend Conner’s neighbor for her bravery and quick actions in saving him,” said Sheriff Authier. “We are praying for Conner to make a full recovery.”

Testing was performed on the dog by the Department of Health, and was not found to have rabies.

The dog owner, identified as Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury warrant. Her bond has not been set.

The photographs of the victim are graphic in nature, and may not be suitable for young viewers or certain readers, and are therefore not included with this story. They are posted at https://www.community-news.com/2022/02/photos-of-dog-attack-victim-warning-graphic/