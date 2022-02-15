1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

County Court at Law Candidates

The Community News conducted audio interviews with the three candidates for Parker County Court at Law No. 1. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Zach Pettigrew

Zach Pettigrew Interview

Kirk Martin

Kirk Martin Interview

Kitty Wise

Kitty Wise Interview

