County Court at Law Candidates

The Community News conducted audio interviews with the three candidates for Parker County Court at Law No. 1. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Zach Pettigrew Zach Pettigrew Zach Pettigrew Interview Kirk Martin Kirk Martin Kirk Martin Interview Kitty Wise Kitty Wise Kitty Wise Interview