Connie Anne Cruce

Connie Anne Cruce, age 65, loving wife to Marvin Cruce; passed away on January 3, 2022.

Connie was born on June 20, 1956. She was always kind and considerate, and a devoted friend.

Connie enjoyed being a homemaker, crafter, and quilter. She loved her Lord and Savior, being a “Second Mom”, her pets, and her plants.

She loved technology, puzzles, and riding her three-wheel motorcycle with husband and best friend Marvin.

Connie’s laughter was contagious to those around her.

Connie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Marvin, of Weatherford: mother, Jean Lolley of Aledo; sisters Christy and husband Joe Koennecke, of Benbrook, Kim Lolley of Aledo; Kyleen and husband Russ Bare of Stephenville; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Harmony Baptist Church, 242 Harmony Road in Weatherford.

In memory of Connie donations may be made to the Aledo Ex-Students Association or American Diabetes Association.

The Community News

February 4, 2022