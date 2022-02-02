Bebe Beheler

Barbel Bradke Hinojosa Beheler (Bebe), born in Rio Grande City, Texas on October 7, 1950, passed away at 71 years of age on January 24, 2022, in Fort Worth.

In 1960 Bebe and her family moved to Fort Worth, where she graduated from Paschal High School in 1968. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington and graduated in 1971 with a sociology degree, and then Texas Christian University and Tarrant County Junior College where she received her Early Childhood Education certification. Bebe was employed at Leonard’s Department Store during college, and then IBM for more than 20 years. She then became Director of the Child Development Center at University United Methodist Church for a number of years.

Over the years Bebe’s philanthropic activity of choice was being a caregiver to numerous individuals in the neighborhood and beyond. Her life was devoted to helping others in every way, and her greatest satisfaction came from selflessly serving. “Saint Bebe” only exhibited acts of kindness and unparalleled generosity on days that ended in “y” and her other half, Rus, often pondered “Why am I so lucky to have ended up with this amazing woman?”

She loved feeding the birds, squirrels, and cats that took up residence in her yard, although one “cat,” unbeknownst to Bebe, turned out to be a scrappy raccoon in need of Weight Watchers due to his overindulgence of Meow Mix.

Bebe was in remission from oral and parotid cancer, and to say that she was strong is the understatement of the century! Undergoing countless surgeries, treatments, physical therapy, and procedures including chemo and radiation, Bebe was always in great spirits even in the midst of her health issues.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by Rus, husband of 40 years and Aledo-native; daughter, Brandi Beheler, and granddaughter Minka; step-daughter Jennifer Mendez, and husband, John, and grandchildren Lukas, Lacie, and Lexie; and step-son Jeff Beheler, and wife, Lauren, and grandchildren Reese, Blake, and Claire; brother, Peter Hinojosa and wife, Carla and niece Carlye; sister, Ingrid Hinojosa; and sister Christel Haagenson and husband, Eric, and nephews Niko and Axel.

Making an impact even after her passing, Bebe elected to participate in the UNT Health Science Willed Body Program as an educational tool for students in the healthcare field.

To know her was to love her, and there are no words to illustrate how much we’ll miss her!

A Celebration of Bebe’s Life will be held Spring of 2022, with details forthcoming.

If you are so compelled, please direct donations in remembrance of Bebe to North Texas Laryngectomy Society (thentls.com) in her honor.

The Community News

February 4, 2022