2022 Early Voting Sites and Hours of Operation

Early voting in Parker County for both March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries begins Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25 at the following locations. Click or tap the name of the location for a map.

Main Voting Site:

Parker County Courthouse Annex

1112 Santa Fe Dr

Weatherford, Texas 76086

Annex Kitchen

Branch Voting Sites:

Aledo ISD Admin Building

1008 Bailey Ranch Rd

Aledo, Texas 76008

Louden Room

Springtown Senior Center

1070 N Main St

Springtown, Texas 76082

Community Room

Peaster ISD Rock Gym

8512 FM RD 920

Peaster, Texas 76088

Back Room of Gym

Hudson Oaks City Hall

210 Hudson Oaks Dr

Hudson Oaks, Texas 76087

Council Chambers

PCT 3 County Barn

1111 FM RD 1189

Brock, Texas 76087

Barn Break Room

Azle City Hall

505 W Main St

Azle, Texas 76020

Community Room

Early Voting Days and Hours: