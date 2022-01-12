William McDonald

William Sanford McDonald, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

William was born December 11, 1952, in Enid, Oklahoma to James and Mary Lou Montgomery McDonald. His passion in life was ministering to others through God’s word. During his early life, he ministered to college students through his affiliation with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. He carried this purpose throughout his life seeking to connect with others by teaching, preaching, and mentoring.

He was dedicated to his role as vice president and principal of Freese and Nichols, Inc., and was an integral part of their client development for more than 23 years.

William was an avid reader with an extensive library in addition to his love for running. He loved his family and was greatly loved by them. He was a devoted friend and mentor to many.

William is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sarah Wallis McDonald; his daughters, Hannah Ware and husband John of Flower Mound, Allie Ricks and husband Case of League City, and Jillian North of Willow Park; sisters, Donna Knight of Texarkana, Kathleen Stewart of Benton, Louisiana, and Cassie Scrivner of Texarkana; brothers, Jack McDonald of Shirley, Arkansas, Jimmy McDonald of Rockwall, David McDonald of Litchfield, Arizona, Mark McDonald of Texarkana, Michael McDonald of Victoria, and Paul McDonald of Fouke, Texas; grandchildren, Tennyson, William, Declan, Kieran, Callen, Isla, and a baby girl on the way.

A memorial service will be held at at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at the Christ Chapel Bible Church Chapel in Fort Worth. The service will be live-streamed at www.ccbcfamily.org/memorials. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Association of Critical Care Nurses at https://www.aacn.org/give-aacn-a-gift.

January 14, 2022