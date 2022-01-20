Tim Faulk

Timothy B. Faulk, 69, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Tim was born in Fort Worth on June 15, 1952, to Arthur and Betty Faulk. Tim graduated from Weatherford High School. He earned a BBA from TCU in 1974 where he also played football.

Tim married Elizabeth (Bitsy) Wyman Faulk of Houston in 1977, celebrating 44 years of marriage this past June.

Tim and his brother Tony started The Faulk Company in 1981 and worked to provide custodial and maintenance services to school districts throughout the State of Texas.

Tim and family lived in Aledo for 26 years. He served on the school board from 1992-1998. Tim was an avid fan of Aledo sports as well as the TCU Horned Frogs.

Tim is survived by his wife, Bitsy; his children Amy Fischer, husband Andrew and grandson Josh; Jennifer Spaugh, husband Jimmy and grandchildren, Gavin, Lily and grandchild due later this year; and Dean Faulk. He was a wonderful and loving father to his children, but was an even better Grandpa to his grandchildren, spoiling them at every opportunity.

Additionally, Tim is survived by his brothers: Tony Faulk and wife Debbie and Monty Faulk and wife Linda. There are numerous other family members who he loved.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 23, at Schollmaier Arena at TCU. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Park.

In addition to flowers, the family appreciates donations made in Tim’s memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) by visiting https://melanoma.org or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County at https://mealsonwheels.org/donate.

The Community News

January 21, 2022