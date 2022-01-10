Republican candidates introduced to voters

The Republican Party of Parker County hosted a candidate meet and greet on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Parker County Courthouse.
While a few candidates were absent, most were on hand to speak. The Community News live-streamed the event and has broken up the original video into segments so voters can select and view the videos that are relevant to their particular precinct or location.
The races that are shown here are significant because, in most cases, there will not be a Democrat on the ballot in December, so the winner of the March 1 Republican Primary will be the winner in November by default.
State Senate Dist. 10
Candidates Warren Norred and Phil King
State Representative Dist. 60
Lucas Turner, Glenn Rogers, Kit Marshall, Mike Olcott
Part 1:
Part 2:
County Judge
Tom Moorman and Pat Deen
Sheriff
Russ Authier and Marc Povero
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Johnny L. Canon, Joe W. Harris, and Jacob Holt
County Commissioner Pct. 4
Michael Chandler, Mike Hale, Fred Hammons, and Eric Contreras
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
Dusty Vinson and Randall Grissom
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
Michael K. Morris, Bernard Suchocki, Allison Bedore, and Tim Mendolia
Republican Chair
Rachael Watson and Scott Utley
