Richard Davis

Richard Henry Davis passed away at his home in Willow Park on December 15, 2021.

Richard was born to Vern E. Davis and Floe Williams Davis in San Angelo, on January 12,1941. He graduated from Big Lake High School and was a graduate of Texas Christian University and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Richard married Fort Worth native Kay Ward on December 19, 1963, and they were married for 57 years. They have lived in Willow Park for more than 40 years, although both worked in Fort Worth most of their lives.

He served on the Willow Park Planning and Zoning as well as Willow Park City Council on two separate periods ten years apart.

Richard was a past employee of State Farm Insurance and his knowledge was broadened by first being a claims adjuster for five years before becoming an agent for 30 more years. He was in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War era and served in Germany as an intelligence and security officer. He was discharged as a Captain and always felt fortunate to have served in Europe.

Richard enjoyed hunting until he was 50 when he picked up golf,. He was an avid player and proud of his two holes-in-one. He was a past member of Ridglea Country Club, the Steeplechase Men’s Club, and was a Methodist and a Mason. He was proud of his Texas heritage of five generations.

He is survived by his wife Kay; daughter Deborah Bailey and husband, Clint; two granddaughters, Hailey Bailey of California and Madison Bailey of Dallas; his brother, Bill Davis and wife Charlene of San Angelo; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned after the New Year.

The Community News

December 24, 2021