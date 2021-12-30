Public help sought to ID burglary suspects

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects involved in multiple overnight burglaries.

Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to multiple burglaries Wednesday within a storage facility located in the 2500-Block of Fort Worth Highway.

“The suspects entered numerous storage units, vehicles, and RVs,” said Sheriff Authier. “Our Criminal Investigations Division is working with the property owners to identify what property was taken during the burglaries.

Authier added that a passenger car, believed to have been used by the suspects, was located at the scene and was confirmed stolen out of Dallas County. Sheriff’s Crime Scene investigators located a store receipt from the Walmart in Hudson Oaks inside the stolen vehicle which was tied to the person depicted in the attached photographs.

Anyone with information about the identification and location of the suspect shown is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or by logging onto www.tip411.com, or www.parkercountysheriff.net.

You may remain anonymous when calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Only tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.