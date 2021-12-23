Lisa Bransom

Lisa Bransom passed away at her home on Thursday, December 16th, 2021. Her death was sudden and tragic to her family and friends as she was a source of love and strength for everyone she touched. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother “LiLi”, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, niece, and best friend to many.

Lisa was born October 28, 1961, in Lovington, New Mexico, to U.S. and Wanda Alexander, and was the little sister to her oldest brother Mark and twin brothers, Paul and Keith. In high school, she ran track, winning state titles in several events. She still holds several track records. She also played varsity basketball in addition to various other activities.

She attended Texas Tech University, receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. At Tech, she met lifelong friends and even introduced her brother to her now sister-in-law, of which she was very proud. After college, she went on to work in the insurance industry for almost four decades.

Lisa met Charlie in 1984, all starting with a blind date set up by Lisa’s now sister-in-law. They built a life together in Fort Worth before moving their family to Aledo, where they became active members in their community.

Together, they raised their two children, Alex and Lauren. They were Lisa’s pride and joy in life. She was deeply beloved and the rock of her family. Lisa’s newest chapter was becoming a grandmother. Her granddaughter, Landry, brought her immeasurable happiness, and she was so looking forward to meeting her next grandchild, Lucy. While she only got one year of this special time, it was full of laughter and love.

Family and her faith meant everything to Lisa. She was a devout member of her church that lived by the convictions of her faith every day. She enjoyed reading and spending quality time with her friends and Woman’s Club groups. Lisa always put others before herself. She didn’t have a jealous bone in her body and had a patient and forgiving heart. Lisa was brave and wore her heart on her sleeve. She lived a full life, never leaving anything unsaid or undone.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, U.S. Alexander, mother-in-law Shirley C. Bransom, and father-in-law Dub Bransom.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Charlie; son Alex and wife Mallory; daughter Lauren; granddaughters Landry and Lucy (expected January 2022); mother Wanda Alexander; brother Mark Alexander; brother Paul Alexander and wife, Tricia; brother Keith Alexander and wife, Michele; brother-in-law Sonny Bransom and wife, Elisa; sister-in-law Amy Reese and husband. Steve; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Drive in Aledo.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Aledo United Methodist Church.

