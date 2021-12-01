David Morris

David Franklin Morris, 71, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 in his home in Hudson Oaks. After a long fight with pancreatic cancer from September 2020, David moved from this world to his heavenly home on Thanksgiving Day. What a Thanksgiving gift the Lord gave to him!

David was born on February 11, 1950, in Hope, Arkansas. David was the youngest of five children born to Annie Louise Russell Morris and Jessie Franklin Morris (both deceased). David graduated from Hope High School as an honor student. He earned a BS in Education from Henderson State University in Ouachita, Arkansas.

David married Judy Brooks Morris from Alto, Texas, in 1977, celebrating 44 years of marriage just a few days ago on November 19, 2021.

David taught English and History in public schools from 1968 – 1977. He retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years at the Fort Worth District main office 1977 – 2012.

David was a member of Christ Chapel Bible Church West Campus, located in Willow Park, Matt Lantz, campus pastor. He and Judy attended the traditional service under Pastor Ted Kitchens.

David is survived by his wife, Judy, and his two sons: Matt Morris and wife, Sarah, of Aledo, and Russ Morris and wife, Heather, also of Aledo. David was the best Dad to his sons, and boy did he love his girls, Sarah and Heather. However, his deep love as Pops to his six beautiful grandchildren topped all other [Lily and Hannah, Truett and Hattie (twins) and Brooks and Bryce (also twins)].

Additionally, David is survived by one sister, Reva Jo Morris Ferris and husband George, of New Braunfels, and nieces Kathy Ferris Bundt of New Braunfels and Rosemary Ferris Semotan of Everton, Missouri. There are numerous other family members whom he loved dearly on both his and Judy’s side of the family.

David’s hobbies were genealogy research and his wooden toy business “Toys to Keepsakes.” If you live in the Aledo area you may have purchased from him at local craft shows. Additionally, he liked photography and music.

David was preceded in death by his parents listed above, and his twin sisters Pauline and Corene Morris, and a brother, Carl Franklin Morris.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Christ Bible Church West Campus in the HIVE building, 3910 E I-20 in Willow Park. Pallbearers will be Josh Glaze, Clint Glaze, Brandon Barron, Travis Jones, Justin Dyas, and Alfredo Melo. A time for greeting the family will be held immediately following the service.

David requested that remembrances go to one of the following:

The Judy and David Morris Scholarship fund at Dallas Baptist University – established to provide tuition assistance for students:

Advancement Department

Dallas Baptist University

3000 Mountain Creek Parkway

Dallas, TX 75211

Stella Hill Memorial Library – a place dear to his heart where he spent many hours as a volunteer:

Stella Hill Memorial Library

PO Box 98

Alto, Texas 75925

The Community News

December 3, 2021