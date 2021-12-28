Annetta announces holiday photo contest

The Town of Annetta is holding a holiday photo contest with the following categories:
Ugly sweater contest: Winner will receive a gift card to Bistro 1031
Best Pet Holiday Costume: Winner will receive a Town of Annetta bandanna and treats
Best Holiday Food Photo: Winner will receive a gift card to Bistro 1031
Best House Holiday Decorations: Winner will receive a gift card to Bistro 1031
Submit photos to no later than 12 p.m. on Jan. 6. By submitting a photo, you are authorizing the Town of Annetta to publish your photo. Only one photo entry submission per Annetta address is allowed.
