Penny Ann Sneed

Penny Ann Sneed passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

She was born on June 19,1955, in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany, where her dad was stationed in the U.S. Air Force.

After her dad retired the family settled in Weatherford, where Penny finished school.

Penny spent most of her working career as a secretary and office manager for several construction companies before retiring in 2020. God gave her a gift of organization.

She loved the western culture and rode horses with her husband Louis through most of their married life. She told stories of a little POA pony named Tough Nuggies that her dad bought the family and how he would go along the fence and drag her off.

Her pride and joy was her horse Rio.

When she quit riding, she let Louis turn him into a rope horse, but he was always her horse.

She loved her dog Newt and talked to him like he was a person. She believed he understood everything she told him. Maybe he did.

Penny and Louis had a great life together for thirty years. The best and most important thing that could be said about her life was that she was a true follower of Jesus.

She said who you are means more that what you are.

Penny is survived by her husband Louis, and her stepson Kirk. She is also survived by her mother, Elloys Purvis and her aunt, Joyce Elder; sisters Holly Sifford, Cherry Purvis, and brother Kelly Purvis along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers ,you may give to the building fund of Parker County Cowboy Church or to Sonny James Equine Ministry at P.O. Box 1571, Aledo, Texas 76008.

The Community News

November 5, 2021