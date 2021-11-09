GiGi Phillips

Janet Hayles “GiGi” Phillips, 70, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2021 in Fort Worth.

Janet was born on February 5, 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, to James T. Hayles and Virginia Gray Hayles. She spent her childhood growing up in Tennessee, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. She graduated from high school In New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969.

Janet attended Kilgore Junior College where she met the love of her life, Britt Phillips. They then attended TCU where she was a Tri Delt. Janet and Britt were married September 17, 1971, in Fort Worth, Texas. They became Arlington residents in 1971 where they lived and raised their family.

Janet was a member of Fielder Road Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was also an active member of the Arlington Junior League and Bible Study Fellowship for many years, among others.

Janet was a devoted Christian wife and mother. She loved being with and entertaining family and friends. Janet spent eight years as an American Airlines flight attendant before retiring. She courageously and graciously fought Huntington’s Disease for 17 years.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Britt Phillips; son, Brandon Phillips and wife, Tiffany; daughter, Claire Henderson and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Gracie, Jake, Chloe, Lane, and Lauren.

The funeral was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington. Interment will be at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington.

The Community News

November 12, 2021