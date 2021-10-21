Reubene Scott

Nettie Reubene Gressett Scott passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Willow Park, a week shy of her 101st birthday.

She was born October 25, 1920 in Comanche, Texas, to Nannie Belle Smith and Henry Gressett.

She married the love of her life, Thomas Bryan Scott, on January 7, 1939, in St. Louis Missouri.

Reubene lived an eclectic life; she was a nurse aide in the active labor and delivery ward at Harris Hospital; she worked at Cox’s Department Store in Fort Worth; she sold World Book Encyclopedias (her granddaughter Miquelle remembers learning the sign language alphabet from the encyclopedias).

She began her writing career in the 1980s, penning the Ramblin’ Reubene column in The Community News. She continued to share her stories until she was 90 years old.

Her hobbies and interests included painting, traveling, going to church, being a part of the Texas Wagon Train Association, spending time with neglected children at New Horizons, and spending as much time as she could with friends and family. She loved to be in the middle of everything!

She was a member of the Aledo First Baptist Church and Aledo United Methodist Church.

Reubene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Scott, on October 8, 2001 and her youngest daughter, Mary Scott, on June 30, 2020.

She is survived by three of her children: Judy, Terry, and Mike. She leaves 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Aledo Brown Cemetery with Winscott Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the East Parker County Library in lieu of flowers.

The Community News

October 22, 2021