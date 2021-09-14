Superfund Site – Virtual Public Meeting

You are invited to attend the

Circle Court Superfund Site

Proposed Plan Virtual Public Meeting

September 28, 2021

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in cooperation with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), will hold a virtual meeting on the Proposed Plan for the Circle Court Superfund site (Site). As we navigate our way through this unique time, the health and safety of our staff, contractors, and the communities we serve is our top priority. As a result, EPA and its Superfund Site teams are conducting virtual meetings in lieu of in-person public meeting events to reflect current COVID-19 guidance from federal, state, tribal, and local officials discouraging gatherings of more than ten people at a time.

At the virtual public meeting, EPA staff will provide information and answer questions on the Proposed Plan and EPA’s preferred alternative that will be used to clean up the Site. The virtual meeting will be held online and/or over the phone via Microsoft Teams Video and Call Conferencing on:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

There are two ways to attend the virtual meeting:

Visit EPA’s Circle Court Superfund site website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/circle-court to access virtual meeting information and web link.

Click on this link that says “Click here to join the meeting” When the Teams page launches, select “Use Teams” on current browser or “Go to Teams App” and follow the instructions. Browsers may vary by computer. Microsoft Teams currently supports the following browsers: Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. Ensure you’re running the latest browser version on your device to avoid any limitations in terms of features. Alternatively, you can download the Microsoft Teams app to your desktop computer or mobile device prior to the meeting.

Call in using this phone number and Conference ID (Audio only):

Phone number: (844) 608-7693, toll free

Conference ID: 202 160 374#

If you have any problems joining by phone or online on the day of the meeting, please contact Heather Davis at (713) 985-6672 for immediate assistance.

The Proposed Plan provides the results of the Remedial Investigation, describes the remedial alternatives that were evaluated in the Feasibility Study Report, solicits public review and comment on the remedial alternative, and provides information on how the public can be involved in the remedial selection process. The Proposed Plan is available electronically at: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/circle-court.

The Proposed Plan and the Administrative Record are available for public review at the following information repository:

East Parker County Library

201 FM 1187North

Aledo, TX

(817) 441-65435

Weatherford Public Library

1014 Charles Street

Weatherford, TX

(817) 598-4150

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Records Management Center

12100 Park 35 Circle

Building E 1st Floor

Austin, TX 78753

Public comments can be offered at the virtual public meeting or can be submitted during the 30-day comment period from September 20, 2021 through October 19, 2021. All written comments should be addressed to: Hope Schroeder, EPA Remedial Project Manager, U.S. EPA Region 6, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270, or emailed to *protected email* .

Should you have any specific needs or questions about the online virtual meeting, please contact: Ed Mekeel, Senior Community Involvement Coordinator, at (214) 665-2252 or email to *protected email* .



