Kelli Michelle Miller

Kelli Michelle Miller, 53, of Aledo, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2021, in Fort Worth.

Kelli was born to Kerman “Pete” and Barbara Jean “Jayne” Frans on July 23, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Putnam City North High School in 1986. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Marketing from Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1991. While at OSU, Kelli was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a Little Sister of Delta Chi fraternity.

Kelli began her career in the insurance field where she spent nine years. In 1999, Kelli went to work for American Airlines as a claims representative where she worked diligently to serve family members of the victims of the 9/11 airline terrorist attacks. In 2003, following the birth of her first child, Kelli left the corporate world to pursue her true passion, motherhood. Kelli was an incredibly proud and devoted mother of three beautiful children. She was a trusted, kind, and dedicated friend to many, especially her “Mellie’s,” her inseparable group of close friends of more than 35 years.

Kelli is preceded in death by grandparents Morty and Eula Frans, grandparents Shelby and Charlene Wyatt, uncles Sam Frans, Deon Frans and David Wyatt, mother Jayne Frans (2004) and father Pete Frans (2020).

Kelli is survived by her three daughters, Aubrey Miller, Sydney Miller, and Brooke Miller, all of Aledo; their grandmother Cheryl Martin of The Villages, Florida and step-grandmother Susan Miller of Lexington Park, Maryland; brother, James Frans of Oklahoma City; aunt, Sheila Mouse of Weatherford, Oklahoma; aunt, Judy Frans of Cushing, Oklahoma; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, with a funeral and committal following at 2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Memorials may be donated to Heart To Heart Hospice Foundation in memory of Kelli Miller at https://www.htohhfoundation.org.

The Community News

September 10, 2021