Chester Tucker

Chester D. Tucker, 97, passed away on September 18, 2021. He was the solid rock of his entire family. A true patriot, he lived his love of God, family, and country throughout his life. Chester earnestly sought for truth and shared passionately with others. He was respected by those who knew and loved him.

He was born in Fort Worth on April 7, 1924, to Percy Dake Tucker and Beulah Aline (Argo) Tucker. Nancy Elizabeth Johnson and Chester married September 3, 1945, and were married for 73 years until Nancy’s death in 2018.

Chester served in the Army Air Corps at the end of World War II, then graduated from Texas Wesleyan College. He spent his career teaching social studies and Texas history at William Monnig Middle School. He also taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Weatherford. Chester taught his students love of country, freedom, loyalty, responsibility, and commitment to truth and to God. Chester’s daily life reflected his firm beliefs and dedication. He touched the lives of hundreds and left a legacy that has been engrained in family and friends.

Chester was a member of White Settlement Baptist Church where he supervised the security team. He and Nancy were past volunteers with the Texas Baptist Men, Builders Unit, building and repairing churches in Texas, surrounding states, and even in Germany. He enjoyed reading, music, and playing dominoes, Chester was a handyman and tinkerer – assisting in building and repairing houses. He was an inventor and holds a patent. Chester served on the Board for the Annetta Cemetery, and he and Nancy were former caretakers of the Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Elizabeth (Johnson) Tucker; daughter, Penny Mullens; sister, Anita Edwards; brother, Colonel LaMonte Tucker; son-in-law, Alva Scott; and grandson, Jonathan McClendon.

Left to cherish Chester’s memory is his daughter, Betty Scott of Aledo; daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen (Freddie) Cullins of Denton, (formerly of League City); Carol McClendon (Joe Liberto) of Maryland, and son-in-law Larry Mullens (Mary Beth); his 16 grandchildren and spouses: Brian (Michelle) Scott; Melody (Harry) Freeman; Cathy (Corey) Ash; Andrea (Jamie) Sharples; Danny (Laura) Cullins; Roger (Katherine) Cullins; Chris (Amy) Cullins; Rhonda (Harland) Hills; Melissa (Nathan) Hawley; Melinda (Ryan) Atkinson; Miranda (Josh) Maughan; Trey (Jessica) Mullens; Tucker (Erin) Mullens; Megan (Matthew) Shannon; Taylor (Annaleigh) Mullens; and Trevor (Emily) Mullens; 37 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was dearly loved and cherished; we will miss him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chester’s caregivers, Reneé Albert and Kim Turner.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Annetta Cemetery, 2667 W. FM 5. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, at First Baptist Church, Weatherford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Chester’s memory to Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Catron, Dallas, TX 75227, 214-275-1100.

The Community News

September 24. 2021