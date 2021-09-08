Allen S. Baumgardner, Sr., 79, passed away at home on August 4, 2021.

Allen was born in Johnstown, PA on March 10th, 1942.

Allen was very gifted, compassionate, and dedicated to his profession and to the many families he served with dignity at their time of need throughout his 50 years in the funeral industry. Allen and his twin brother James had spent several years in the funeral industry working at other funeral homes. Marlin Baumgardner along with his sons Allen and James Baumgardner opened their first funeral home in Crowley in 1971.

In May of 1973 at the early age of 31, James passed away from cancer. Later that same year, the Baumgardners purchased the Miller Funeral Home on Camp Bowie in Fort Worth. In 1984, the success of their business created the need to expand to a larger funeral home and led to purchasing the building where they are currently located.

In 1997, at the age of 83, Marlin Baumgardner passed away and in 2003, at the age of 89, Betty Baumgardner passed away. Carrying on the Baumgardner name and tradition was Allen Baumgardner, Sr. and his wife, Judy, who continued to operate as a family owned business.

Allen loved spending time with family, especially with his grandsons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going camping in his motorhome. One of his favorite camping sites was Lake City, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judy; sons, A. Sandom Baumgardner, Jr., Cory McCollum, Wyatt McCollum and wife Nicole; grandsons: Kyle and Nash Baumgardner and Hunter, Jack and Dylan McCollum; brothers, Owen and Gary Baumgardner; plus several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Allen was a wonderful gentle man and will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth.

The Community News

September 10, 2021