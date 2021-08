Willow Park ORDINANCE NO. 835-21

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WILLOW PARK, TEXAS, PROVIDING AUTHORIZATION TO AMEND “APPENDIX A – FEE SCHEDULE” OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, BY ADJUSTING THE WATER BASE RATE TABLE TO REMOVE THE 5/8 METER AND SETTING THE 5/8 INCH BASE RATE AS THE 3/4 INCH BASE RATE, PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.