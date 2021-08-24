Thanksgiving Trot names 2021 beneficiary

Brittney McCoy

The Thanksgiving Trot organization has announced that the recipient of this year’s efforts will be Brittney McCoy, a fourth-grade student at Stuard Elementary School.

Brittney is the daughter of Joe and Kelli McCoy, who have longtime connections with Aledo ISD. Joe is starting his 17th year of teaching and coaching in the district.

“We are thrilled to reach back to Stuard Elementary this year as we honor the memory of Marcia Walters, the sole reason this race was started,” according to the organization’s website. “She is smiling down on this race and we feel her presence at work in all that we do. Please join us as we count our blessings and provide for the needs of Brittney.”

Walters was the recipient of the first race 10 years ago when Rhonda Torres and her son, Josh, dreamed up the idea of having a Thanksgiving Day 5k that would benefit a member of the community. Each year, the race provides financial support to a member of the community who needs special help.

The original race assisted Walters in receiving a lung transplant. She passed away on April 3.

This year’s 1-mile run begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The 5k will begin at 8:30 a.m. All events are in the parking lot of Bearcat Stadium.

Registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children if the registration is received by Nov. 8. After that date, all registrations are $25.

For information about sponsorships or individual registrations, visit aledothanksgivingtrot.com.

Watch upcoming issues of The Community News for feature stories and additional information.