Sheriff’s Investigators seeking assistance apprehending suspect 

Timothy Richard Cisar

The Parker County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit members are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a known suspect in connection with a sexual abuse of a child investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s investigators obtained a warrant for the suspect, identified as Timothy Richard Cisar, 35, for first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, following a criminal investigation.

Sheriff’s Child Crimes investigators said the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse, identifying Cisar as the suspect who sexually abused her on numerous occasions over the past two years.

Sheriff’s investigators said the victim courageously reported the sexual abuse to a family member, who immediately alerted law enforcement authorities.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Cisar fled Texas after the report was made in an attempt to evade law enforcement authorities.

FAST team members believe Cisar may have recently returned to Parker County while continuing to elude deputies.

Authier said due to the severity of the case and charges, Cisar was placed on the Parker County’s Most Wanted List.

Authier encourages anyone with information on Cisar’s location is encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net.

You may remain anonymous when calling.

Only Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for legitimate tips. Crime Stopper will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Cisar’s arrest.

Authier cautions the public not to approach Cisar if he is located, and to contact law enforcement or an anonymous tip line immediately.