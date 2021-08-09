Public’s help sought after vehicle burglary, identity theft

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect or suspects in connection with a vehicle burglary, credit/debit card abuse, and identity theft investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said a woman contacted the sheriff’s office to report an unknown person broke into her car, parked in the 600-Block of Bearcat Road, and stole her purse.

The suspect used the victim’s identifying information to withdraw funds from banks by writing checks for cash and using her cards at area businesses.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with area law enforcement agencies after the victim’s identity was used to forge checks, make transactions, and purchases in their jurisdictions. Sheriff’s investigators said the suspect(s) were able to withdraw $3,800 in cash. Banking institutions stopped payment on many of the transactions, totaling nearly $8,000, before they were processed and withdrawn from the victim’s accounts.

A female suspect was captured recently on security video at a bank, attempting to use the victim’s debit card to remove funds from a bank. The female suspect is described as having dark hair, wearing a facemask, and driving a grey SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and location is urged to contact the sheriff’s office, Parker County Crime Stoppers or tip411.

You may contact Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555, or by logging onto parkercountytcrimestoppers.com. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in this case.