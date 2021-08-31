Couple arrested in connection with Aledo car burglaries

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier announced the arrest of a wanted couple in connection with several Aledo area vehicle burglaries.

Authier said the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2007 Dodge Nitro, were seen last week on surveillance footage after the suspects used the stolen credit and debit cards.

Authier said investigators worked over the weekend to identify and locate the suspects. The male suspect was positively identified, and burglary arrest warrants were obtained for him on Sunday.

Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members attempted to serve the felony warrants on Monday (Aug. 30) and saw the suspects leave in the same vehicle they were seen using in the commission of the burglaries. The suspect driver led FAST members in a brief pursuit before he crashed into a barrow ditch at FM 1187 and Winscott-Plover Road in Tarrant County.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Sheriff’s investigators said they connected both suspects to at least six additional Parker County vehicle burglary cases dating back to Aug. 6. Authier said the suspects broke into several vehicles and garages stealing purses, wallets, cell phones, currency, debit and credit cards, and later used them at area businesses.

The suspects were identified as Leonard Demond Marcus Green, 39, and Shonia Kay Barmore, 34, both of Fort Worth.

Green was arrested on three second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charges.

Barmore was arrested for fraud use possession of identifying information. As of Monday afternoon their bonds have not been set.

Authier said the case is ongoing and identity theft charges for both suspects are pending the investigation.

“We would like to thank the public for providing the sheriff’s office with information on social media, calling in tips, and helping our investigators identify the suspects involved,” Authier said.

Authier also recommended that residents make a habit of locking the doors and removing all personal items and debit and credit cards from their vehicles. When shopping, keep your purchased items and bags out of sight.

“Sometimes just locking your doors and taking the extra precautions can divert a criminal from breaking into your car,” he said.