Parker County man arrested in child pornography case

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Department

Editor’s note: The original release from PCSO indicated the suspect was from Willow Park when he was from Millsap. We regret propagating the error.



The Parker County Sheriff’s Department has reported that a Millsap man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography case.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the case originated from a Crime Stoppers tip, identifying the man who was suspected of obtaining numerous images of child pornography on his iPad and iPhone.

Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s iCloud account, where they located approximately 1,000 images of child erotica and child pornography depicting children in suggestive poses and nude sexual positions.

Sheriff’s investigators estimate the images of children depicted in the photos were between the ages of 6 and 12.

The suspect was identified as Walker Watt Lawrence, 46, of Willow Park. He was arrested July 21 on six warrants of third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Tarrant County Jail. He was released Friday, July 23, on a $60,000 bond.

Authier said Crimes Against Children investigators worked for several months during the investigation to gather evidence prior to Lawrence’s arrest due to the large amount of images.

The case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.