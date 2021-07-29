Weatherford College Sonography program ranked best in Texas

By Crystal Woerly

Weatherford College

Nursing Process has named Weatherford College’s diagnostic medical sonography program as the best ultrasound technologist school in Texas.

“Our faculty has worked extremely hard to provide students with the knowledge and experience needed to excel in this field,” said Kelly Staub, program director. “Under the current faculty, 58 out of 62 students have passed three national registries (abdomen, OB/GYN, and vascular), an accomplishment that sets them apart from the majority of sonographers and helps them land jobs prior to, or quickly after, graduation.”

WC’s Associate of Applied Science Degree in Sonography is a 65-credit hour program that starts each August and takes five semesters, or just under two years, to complete.

Nursing Process considered each program’s acceptance rate, graduation rate, faculty credentials, school reputation, affordability and other factors in their rankings.

WC’s Ultrasound Program has garnered high marks from the community thanks to free OB sonograms and low-cost 3D/4D sonograms offered during student lab time.

“Proving OB ultrasounds to the public is a way for our program to give back to the community while allowing our students to become familiar with protocols they will use to care for patients in the future,” Staub said.

Following completion of their AAS, students also have the opportunity to complete an adult echocardiography certificate. This 24-credit, one-year program provides students hands-on experience in the classroom and at local hospitals and cardiology centers.

“The last couple of years, adult cardiac sonography has been experiencing an ever-growing demand for skilled sonographers,” said Dr. Peter Klimo, sonography professor. “With the support of the college, we are in the process of expanding our applicant pool, offering this program to radiology imaging professionals next year.”

For sonographers who could not learn vascular ultrasound in school, WC also offers a vascular certificate through summer courses. These courses combine online classes and in-person labs that walk students through vascular protocols and teach them information relevant to preparing for a career in vascular ultrasound.

Nursing Process is an online educational resource with content created by educators and healthcare professionals to help prospective nursing students make informed decisions.

To learn more about Weatherford College’s Ultrasound Program, visit wc.edu/sonography.