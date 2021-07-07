Weatherford Art Association hosts Annual Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss

As an introduction to the Peach Festival, the Weatherford Art Association holds an art competition each year. The galleries at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center are filled with beautiful paintings in all kinds of media from a metal sculpture to clay to watercolor, oil, pastel, and acrylic. In all there were 160 entries, an increase from 2020 with 40 of those entries by students.

The works are on display at the Doss, and patrons can vote for the People’s Choice Award. Vote for your favorite student work as well as your favorite adult work. Awards will be presented at the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Doss.