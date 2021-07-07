1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Weatherford Art Association hosts Annual Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss

Ballerina by Johnny Hogue Adult in Oil

As an introduction to the Peach Festival, the Weatherford Art Association holds an art competition each year. The galleries at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center are filled with beautiful paintings in all kinds of media from a metal sculpture to clay to watercolor, oil, pastel, and acrylic. In all there were 160 entries, an increase from 2020 with 40 of those entries by students.

The works are on display at the Doss, and patrons can vote for the People’s Choice Award. Vote for your favorite student work as well as your favorite adult work.  Awards will be presented at the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Doss.

  • Insiability by Emma Moorman, Adult Mixed Media
  • Blue Bird by Michael Martin, Kindgarten to 3rd
  • Ra’haam by Stephania Flavin 10th to 12th Grade
  • Still Life in Oils by Nicholas Vanstory 10th to 12th
  • Texas Wheel of Color by Dorothy Sammons Adult
  • Karen in Rust by Kathy Cunning Adult Mixed
  • Swimming Hole by Don Woodard Adult

