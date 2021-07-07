Peter John Prokell

Peter John Prokell of Aledo, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 77.

Pete was born on November 30, 1943, in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania. In 1962, Pete joined the Air Force and was stationed at Kingsley Field in Oregon and served for six years. While enlisted, Pete met and married Carrol Stephens. After serving, Pete and Carrol moved to Burleson, Texas where Pete was employed by Western Electric, later acquired by AT&T, where Pete retired after 34 years.

Pete enjoyed protecting and serving the public and was a reserve officer for the Fort Worth Police Department and a reserve deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. He was initiated as a Free Mason in 1962 and was also an NRA Life Member. Pete was one of the first Texans to be certified as a Concealed Handgun Instructor.

His favorite Holiday was July 4th. He loved America, freedom, and all the traditions and opportunities they provide. His favorite role in life was husband, father, and grandfather. Pete was a supportive husband who encouraged his wife to get her nursing degree. Later in life, Pete faced many health challenges. No matter how bumpy the road became, he was thankful for the journey, smiling and having a great time. His faith in God was unwavering. He touched many souls and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Judith Prokell, and sisters, Dee Johnston and Donna McVay. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carrol; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Michael Hall of Fairview, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Joe and Suzi Prokell of Aledo, Texas; and grandchildren, Jordan, Erin and Ryan Prokell of Aledo, Texas and Jacob Prokell of Washington, D.C.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to The Myositis Association at www.myositis.org/donate.

July 9, 2021