Parker County Peach Festival 2021

An estimated 50,000 people attended the Parker County Peach Festival on July 10.
Alaina Lemon of Peaster successfully removes a giant Jenga block.
Pam and Clent Collier sold homemade peach ice cream at the Couts United Methodist Church booth.
Nas Willis and George Agutu sold "Too Cold" pops.
SHel Higgins of Bee Pride Honey couldn't be missed.
Heath and Christie Thomas prepare to go home with a souvenir.
Emily Peck and Ben Israel of Hudson Oaks take a break in the shade.
A family takes advantage of a photo op while a television camera man prepares to shoot.
The Peach Festival had plenty of places to rest and cool off, but the pleasant weather made that optional.
Liquid refreshment is always available.
If it's in Texas, it can be deep fried.
One would be hard pressed to find any type of food that does not contain peaches.
Rhyker Lisle, Reagan Lisle, Tucker Villasana, and Stetson Villasana were ready to roll at the beginning of the festival.
Bret Hammonds of Weatherford was among the folks who tried out the Texas National Guard punching bag.
Olivia Garibay takes a ride on the train.
"Old Jake" can be found entertaining every year at the Peach Festival.
The Texas GOP booth was manned by (from left) Dottie Worthington, Zan Prince, Catherine Talbot, and Julie Tiller.
Van Darien was one of the featured artists on the music stage.
