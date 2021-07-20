1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF IMPACT FEES

CITY OF WILLOW PARK

A public hearing will be held by the Willow Park City Council at a meeting on August 24, 2021.  The City Council meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at 516 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, Texas in the City Council Chambers of the Willow Park City Hall.  The public hearing will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. 

The purpose of the public hearing is to consider the adoption of a storm water impact fee to pay for storm water drainage infrastructure.  The amount of the proposed storm water impact fee is as follows:

$34.74 per storm water service unit

One (1) storm water service unit = 1,000 square feet of impervious area

Example of Storm Water Impact Fee Calculations:

A one (1) acre commercial development with 34,850 square feet of impervious area pays $1,210.69.

A fifty (50) acre single family residential development with fifty percent (50%) of impervious area pays $37,831.86. 

Any member of the public has the right to appear at the public hearing and present evidence for or against the plan and the proposed storm water impact fee.

Candy Scott, Interim City Secretary

Publish in The Community News in the July 23, 2021 edition. 

