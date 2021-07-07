Keeping your Distance

By Randy Keck

The Community News

Randy Keck

In recent years, as we have seen more and more cars on local roads, bad habits are starting to crop up. Several years ago we talked about the “Aledo Way.”

The Aledo Way was driving courteously, allowing cars in, and generally looking out for each other.

Unfortunately, I think some drivers are bring teir urban driving habits to the community. I have recently seen a huge increase in tailgating.

I can understand when you are in a hurry to get somewhere that you might want that car ahead of you to speed up.

But when you are on roads like Bankhead or Ranch House Road in Willow Park, and the car ahead of you is driving the speed limit, you should give them some room.

I think newcomers may not be aware of the number of deaths that have occurred on Bankhead. It can get very dangerous if you are driving too fast.

Tailgating decreases the time you have to stop if the car in front of you has to stop suddenly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), rear-end collisions account for about 23% of all motor vehicle crashes, resulting in about 2,000 deaths and 950,000 injuries.

If you are being tailgated, the American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends that you stay calm, be extra cautious when you break, drive at a comfortable speed, and try to get safely out of the way.

Hand gestures were not mentioned, but the recommendation was to avoid confrontation, so that probably leaves out non-verbal forms of communication.

Moving out of the way is impossible on Bankhead and many other roads here, so my advice is to slow down until the tailgater passes you.