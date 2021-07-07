Karen Hernandez

Karen Loraine Hernandez, age 77, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Karen was born in Fort Worth on September 17, 1943, to the late Bryson Cutler and Beatrice Petteway. She was a lifelong resident of Aledo, where she attended Aledo High School, then moved to Arlington Heights High School, where she graduated.

Karen went on to nursing school where she received her degree. She also owned a craft store which she loved very much.

Karen enjoyed needle point, crocheting, arts, crafts, going to craft shows, and making and giving homemade gifts. Once a year, Karen looked forward to visiting with her classmates and friends that she grew up with at the Westland Kids Reunion.

Karen also loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, watching football, and going to the Aledo football games.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Karen had her life-long friend, Julian Hernandez, that she loved dearly. She was loyal to her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren, was her greatest joy.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

The Family would like to give a special thank you to Beyond Faith Hospice, for the care they gave Karen during the time she shared with them.

Karen is survived by her son, Greg Jackson and wife, Melinda; her life-long friend, Julian Hernandez and his daughter, Angela Hernandez; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two sisters, Mary Cutler and Rebecca Hancock; one brother, Bryson Cutler; and her dog, Harley.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave, Fort Worth. Interment will be at Annetta Cemetery, Annetta, Texas. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Biggers Funeral Home.

July 9, 2021