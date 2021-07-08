July 9, 2021

|Capital Highlights
|Gas prices at highest level since 2014
|Commentary – Nolan Ruth
|The path to a dream job
|Commentary – Slings & Arrows
|Keeping your Distance
|Events
|Events Calendar
|Parker County Peach Festival Returns
|Life and Community
|Fireworks Slide Show
|Life and Community
|First set of YMSL members graduate high school
|Life and Community
|Weatherford Art Association hosts Annual Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss
|News
|Deputies arrest Amber Alert subject
|Obituary
|Karen Hernandez
|Obituary
|Nita Hudson
|Obituary
|Peter John Prokell
|Paid Content
|Aledo Workspace provides a flexible, comfortable work environment
|Photo Feature
|Boomin 4th
|Sports
|Stockon named Aledo High School’s first head wrestling coach
