News

July 9, 2021

Stories in this week’s issue:

Category Story
Capital Highlights Gas prices at highest level since 2014
Commentary – Nolan Ruth The path to a dream job
Commentary – Slings & Arrows Keeping your Distance
Events Events Calendar
Events Parker County Peach Festival Returns
Life and Community Fireworks Slide Show
Life and Community First set of YMSL members graduate high school
Life and Community Weatherford Art Association hosts Annual Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss
News Deputies arrest Amber Alert subject
Obituary Karen Hernandez
Obituary Nita Hudson
Obituary Peter John Prokell
Paid Content Aledo Workspace provides a flexible, comfortable work environment
Photo Feature Boomin 4th
Sports Stockon named Aledo High School’s first head wrestling coach

Events Calendar

« July 2021 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Parker County Women’s and Newcomers’ Club

July 9 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Peach Pedal Bike Ride

July 10 @ 7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 10

Parker County Peach Festival

July 10 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tue 13

Cancer Support Group

July 13 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 14

Membership Luncheon

July 14 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mon 19

Rotary Club of Aledo

July 19 @ 11:30 am
Tue 27

Aledo Community Lions Club

July 27 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

