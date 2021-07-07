Juanita Faye Hudson

Juanita Hudson

Juanita (Nita) Faye Hudson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Fort Worth.

Nita was born on March 23, 1938, in Odessa, Texas to Leonard Alva and Era Irma Tibbets. She attended and graduated from Midland High School in 1956. She married Donald Henry Hudson on February 14, 1959, and was happily married for 62 years except on those rare occasions when Don played too much golf or took those business trips to Mexico.

They raised two daughters, Donna Louise and Holly Kathleen. Nita was the perfect help mate to her husband, from supporting the family while he finished his degree to supporting Don’s “harebrained” ideas and entrepreneurial endeavors. She worked at several oil companies in West Texas, but her true talent was helping people. She found her niche in city government. She worked several different roles at the City of Bedford for 19 years, City of Smyrna, Georgia for two years, and City of Granbury for six years. Her helpful attitude and organizational skills made her an invaluable asset to her employers and city citizens.

Nita had a passion for shopping, clothes, and jewelry. She loved bright colors and large matching earrings. Did we mention the shoes and handbags? They matched too. She loved to read; Don remarked that he would find multiple books hidden throughout their house. She also loved Frank Sinatra, playing the slots, and bridge. However, her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends, some she had known since grade school. Nita truly found the most joy in being with and helping people.

Nita was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Leonard Anthony Tibbets. She is survived by her husband, Don; her daughter Donna Smith and husband Steven Harlow of Benbrook; her daughter Holly Hudson and husband Robert Bivens of Dallas; granddaughter Kacie Smith and partner Clifford Helm of Chicago Illinois; grandson Nils Smith and wife Courtney of Euless; two great granddaughters, Presley and Emmalyn Smith of Euless, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Celebrations include family visitation from 6-8 p.m. on July 18 at River Bend Villas club house located at 3128 River Bend Blvd. in Fort Worth. A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. July 20 at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel, 1321 Precinct Line Road in Hurst. The family encourages “Nita approved” attire be worn including your brightest colors, boldest patterns, and of course those over-the-top earrings, as these events are indeed a celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to James L West center for dementia care, jameslwest.org or the Alzheimer Association, alz.org; or the charity of your choice.

The Community News

July 9, 2021