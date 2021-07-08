First set of YMSL members graduate high school

Chapter founded in 2018

By Sophia Cortez

The Community News

The Young Men’s Service League chapter in Aledo had their first set of high school seniors graduate.

Jennifer and Kaden Herring sort lettuce serving at Tarrant Area Food Bank.

YSML is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose members consist of mothers and teenage sons. From their son’s eighth grade year to their senior year, the organization develops leadership among its members. It helps deepen relationships between mothers and sons—the YSML chapter in Aledo partners with 24 different philanthropies around Parker and Tarrant County.

The Aledo chapter was started in 2018 by Jennifer Herring. Wanting her family to be a part of and serve the community, she thought of YSML and how having a branch in Aledo would offer many mothers and sons great ways to serve their community.

“After talking to the people at nationals, I just decided ‘You know what?’ that this was worth putting my neck out there for, and kind of bringing that legacy to this town and trying do that for all the moms and boys out there. And the philanthropies out here too,” Herring said.

Including Herring’s son, this year marks the first set of seniors who completed their four years in the organization. She says that YSML showed many young men different philanthropies and service opportunities that showcase others’ struggles and trials over these past four years. Herring also recalls seeing her son and many other young men develop throughout their four years.

“Seeing my son interact with the kids at special Olympics or seeing him feed the homeless and seeing him pick up trash on the side of 1187 on our adopted mile — it is heartwarming,” Herring said. “Developing a heart for service, I know that he will continue after he goes off to college.”

Herring is confident that YSML helped develop her son and many other young men into established adults ready to serve their community in college. She explains that each young man will learn 28 different lessons throughout their four years. These lessons range from how to give a public speech to interview skills.

Kim and William Moeller are shown serving at Center of Hope.

Will Moeller is one of the young men who graduated this past May from Aledo High School. He recalls his past four years being a part of YSML as a meaningful and positive experience.

“It offered me the ability to bond with my mom. It allowed me to give back to the community,” Moeller said.

He says that being a part of this organization with his mom deepened their relationship and created memories that will last forever. By serving his community with his mom, it helped him realize how much she did for him.

“It really allowed me to be like ‘Hey my mom is a pretty incredible influence on my life,’” says Moeller.

He recalls one of his favorite memories being his first service opportunity at Beautiful Feet with YSML. He says that he and his friend lead a bible study with their mothers and how their work was meaningful.

With only 25 spots per grade, YSML is a sponsorship organization. Potential members need to be sponsored by current members. The organization is a four-year commitment that lasts from eighth grade to their senior year in high school. Members are to complete 20 hours annually of service at a variety of different local philanthropies.