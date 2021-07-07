Deputies arrest Amber Alert subject’s father

Another suspect remains at large

Special to The Community News

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the biological father of an infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert on July 2. The father was identified as Joey Lee Ramirez, 21.

Sheriff Russ Authier said it was upsetting to discover the father of the 7-month-old had an outstanding warrant for a family assaultive offense involving bodily injury issued out of Ellis County.

“As law enforcement officers, we could not ignore a family violence warrant,” Authier said. “As much as we wanted the reunion to take place, we were satisfied to place the baby in the temporary custody of family members.”

Ellis County authorities were contacted and confirmed the validity of the warrant.

Sheriff Authier said Ramirez’ bond was set at $2,500. He posted bond and was released later on July 2.

Nast

Parker County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) members arrested the child’s biological mother, identified as Faith Joann Reid, 20, Friday afternoon, July 2, in connection with the child abduction after law enforcement officials reported she and her boyfriend, identified as and Marcus Allhoff Nast, 25, forcefully took the infant from the Ramirez’ by gunpoint believing the baby was in immediate danger.

Ennis Police issued warrants for Reid and Nast on felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges related to the kidnapping.

An anonymous tip was received by FAST members Friday afternoon that the white Ford F150 extended cab pickup belonging to the suspects was located on Old Dicey Road with Reid and the child inside truck. Nast was reported walking on foot in the area. FAST members arrived on the scene within moments and detained Reid and took custody of the infant. FAST members reported the truck had run out of gas and was parked on the side of the road. Sheriff Russ Authier said authorities are currently searching for Nast.

“If he is located, we urge the public not to approach him and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately,” said Sheriff Authier. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Nast is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 168-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans. Nast has numerous tattoos including on his neck and face.

You can remain anonymous when contacting tip411. You can submit tips online to tip411 or by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net or by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.