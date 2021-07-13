Call on Atex Trash Service

Atex Trash Service is a locally-owned, family-owned business that prides itself on excellent service for an affordable price. After 11 years in business, Atex Trash Service is building an outstanding reputation as a company that is truly here to build something simply by helping others, and it is that hometown business model philosophy that has quickly made them one of the fastest growing businesses in the community.

“We work hard to take good care of our customers and we are committed to building our business with sound principles and ethics in mind,” said Tim Green, one of the owners. “We strive to be a helpful and positive influence in the community, to be fair and honest in our business practices and to always make our decisions based on what is in the best interest of our customers, our employees and the community while maintaining a healthy company.”

Many of us are cutting back, and being careful about what we spend in this economy. We want to save money on household necessities, but when it comes to services around our home, we don’t want to sacrifice our peace of mind to save a few dollars. We want our service providers to be honest and dependable, worthy of our trust.

Billy Green is that kind of man, and he raised his son, Tim, to treat others with respect. He encouraged and developed Tim’s heart of service. Watching his father, Tim had an example of great moral character and strong work ethic. Together they are a glowing example of honesty, reliability and self-sacrifice. When you have the opportunity to visit with them, you instantly feel at ease. Their positive attitudes are contagious, and you will leave with a smile.

Together, Billy and Tim started Atex Trash Service as a way for them to serve their community – their neighbors. Being able to make a living serving others is a dream come true for Tim. Atex Trash Service has been helping area residents save money on their residential trash pick-up since July 2010. Tim and Billy Green are the dynamic duo of father and son teams, proving that you can provide Superior Quality Service at the Lowest Price.

Atex provides weekly trash pick-up for a flat rate of $35 a month for their standard service. “We realize however, not every family’s needs are the same,” said Tim, “We are able to customize plans for smaller and for larger families.” They serve Parker, Tarrant, and Wise County areas outside of Azle, Springtown, Weatherford, Poolville and Aledo, and the area continues to grow! Just call and see if they can help you. Since they are a local, family-owned company, you know who will answer the phone when you call. Tim and Billy are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and later if you need them. Just call 817-344-8464.

You can also contact Atex through their website 24 hours a day at www.atextrash.com. It’s an easy-to-navigate website where you can contact Tim, sign up for new service, and even securely pay your bill online. You can also see what others have to say on their Testimonial Page or look them up on Facebook.

Operating this business means the whole family can work together! Tim’s sons Laken and Gaige have grown up, and they’re now the third generation with Atex helping to take care of the community.

“I’m happiest when I am doing for others,” said Tim, “and to be able to build something positive with my family, well, I simply couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Give Atex a call and see how they can help you. You’ll be glad you did!