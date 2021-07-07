Boomin’ 4th 2021

Tucker, Beckett, Emerson and Blakely enjoy ice cream

Blakleigh (age 7) enjoys a patriotic themed snow cone

Randy Tucker gets dunked at the Walmart dunking booth

Alonzo (age 3) slides down a bounce house wall

Emilie (age 7) has fireworks painted on her cheek

Theia and Casidy wait for their turn to play “Connect 4”

Nicholas tosses a beanbag in the games area

Nathan, Jace and Grady of Willow Park wear light up necklaces given freely during the event

Taylor (age 11) at the wheel of the Splash Kingdom vehicle

A large crowd gathers for live music and fireworks

“Prophets and Outlaws” band was the headliner

Matt Boggs of “Prophets and Outlaws” band greets a fan during the concert: son Campbell (age 3)

Neighborhood fireworks could be seen going off during the concert

Fireworks during the “Prophets and Outlaws” concert

Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin’ Fourth

About 6,000 people enjoyed the annual Boomin’ 4th in Hudson Oaks, culminating in a fireworks show at the end of the day.

Photos by Kathy Chruscielski