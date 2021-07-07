1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Life and Community

Boomin’ 4th 2021

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Tucker, Beckett, Emerson and Blakely enjoy ice cream
  Blakleigh (age 7) enjoys a patriotic themed snow cone
  • Blakleigh (age 7) enjoys a patriotic themed snow cone
  • Randy Tucker gets dunked at the Walmart dunking booth
  Randy Tucker gets dunked at the Walmart dunking booth
  • Randy Tucker gets dunked at the Walmart dunking booth
  • Alonzo (age 3) slides down a bounce house wall
  • Emilie (age 7) has fireworks painted on her cheek
  • Theia and Casidy wait for their turn to play “Connect 4”
  • Nicholas tosses a beanbag in the games area
  • Nathan, Jace and Grady of Willow Park wear light up necklaces given freely during the event
  • Taylor (age 11) at the wheel of the Splash Kingdom vehicle
  • A large crowd gathers for live music and fireworks
  • “Prophets and Outlaws” band was the headliner
  "Prophets and Outlaws" band was the headliner
  • Matt Boggs of “Prophets and Outlaws” band greets a fan during the concert: son Campbell (age 3)
  • Neighborhood fireworks could be seen going off during the concert
  Neighborhood fireworks could be seen going off during the concert
  • Fireworks during the “Prophets and Outlaws” concert
  • Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin’ Fourth
  Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin' Fourth
  Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin' Fourth
  Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin' Fourth
  Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin' Fourth
  • Fireworks display at Husdon Oaks Boomin’ Fourth

About 6,000 people enjoyed the annual Boomin’ 4th in Hudson Oaks, culminating in a fireworks show at the end of the day.

Photos by Kathy Chruscielski

