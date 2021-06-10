Two men arrested in Aledo construction site theft

The Parker County sheriffs department has reported that two men have been arrested in connection with an Aledo home construction site theft.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 100-block of Amber Sky Drive in Aledo about 2:30 a.m. on June 4, regarding a suspicious vehicle at a new residential construction site.

Authier said deputies observed a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck backed up to a stack of Oriented Strand Boards (OSB) of plywood with 29 sheets loaded in the bed of the truck. Deputies reported no persons were located in the area.

The investigation eventually led sheriff’s deputies to the truck owner, who allowed a known individual to borrow the truck. That individual was identified as Johan Medrano, 19, who later confessed to investigators that he and another individual identified as Gabriel Ramirez Jr., 20, attempted to steal the wood.

Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for both suspects, who turned themselves into law enforcement authorities in Haltom City on the Parker County active warrants.

Authier said with the rising cost of building materials, often 200 to 300-percent, law enforcement is seeing increased thefts of those types of materials. The sheriff urges everyone to safeguard their property to the best of their ability, and as always if anyone sees anything suspicious, to immediately contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Cases against both suspects will be referred to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.