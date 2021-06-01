GO LADYCATS! The Ladycats softball team will begin the state tournament at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Red & Charlene McCombs Field at the University of Texas at Austin. There will be a sendoff at 9 a.m. this Thursday. Fans are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m. at the bus loop in front of the main gym at Aledo High School. (Photo by Jackie Hayslip)
STATE BOUND – Sendoff for Ladycats to be Thursday
June 1, 2021
1 Min Read
