STATE BOUND – Sendoff for Ladycats to be Thursday

GO LADYCATS! The Ladycats softball team will begin the state tournament at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Red & Charlene McCombs Field at the University of Texas at Austin. There will be a sendoff at 9 a.m. this Thursday. Fans are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m. at the bus loop in front of the main gym at Aledo High School. (Photo by Jackie Hayslip)