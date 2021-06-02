Sheriff’s Investigators Seek Burglary Suspects

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in connection with a several vehicle burglaries in Aledo.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to Terry Drive, in Aledo, May 2, regarding multiple reports of vehicle burglaries.

Several victims reported their vehicles had been broken into between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 1 through 2.

One victim reported his wallet had been taken from his vehicle, which contained multiple credit and debit cards. The victim additionally reported his cards were used to make purchases at Walmart in Hudson Oaks on May 2, after they had been taken from his vehicle.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division were able to secure video footage from Walmart of the individuals using the stolen debit and credit cards.

The suspects are described as a white female between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7-inches tall, having long, dark hair, wearing a black hoodie with a blue logo, black sweatpants and black flip-flop shoes with socks. The male suspect is described as being between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-9-inches tall, having short, dark blond hair, wearing a navy, long-sleeved T-shirt, black jogging pants and white tennis shoes. Both suspects are believed to be in their early-to-mid-20s.

Sheriff Authier said anyone with information about the identification or location of the suspects is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Citizens can submit anonymous tips to tip411 by downloading the free smart phone App for iPhone and Android.

Citizens can also sign up for alerts and access tip411 by logging onto parkercountysheriff.net