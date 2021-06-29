Rod Smith

Rodney Clay Smith of Hudson Oaks passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the age of 72.

Rod was born March 8, 1949, in Fort Worth to JF and Bobbye Smith. He was a 1967 graduate of Paschal High School and attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville before enlisting as an Aviation Ordnance Man in the U. S. Navy. After seven years in the Navy he began a 33-year career as a Manufacturing Planner at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, retiring in 2012.

Rod was a hard-working family man. He was passionate about nature and politics. Rod loved football, baseball, hunting, and fishing. He was a history buff and was proud of his service in the U. S. Navy. Rod was a little league coach and never missed a soccer game. Always a teacher’s husband, he was devoted and wore many hats, but his listening ear and compassionate opinion were his strengths. Rod was an honest, dependable friend and neighbor and sincere Christian man and the world was a better place because of his presence. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis Smith; and beloved niece, Michelle Hodnett Zavala.

Rod is survived by his wife of 40 years, Peggy Clem Smith; sons, Clay Carson Smith, and Roel Gonzalez of Austin; daughter, Amy Catherine Smith of Fort Worth; sister, Marsha Hodnett and husband, Paul, of Hudson Oaks; many cherished nieces and nephews and too many beloved cousins to count. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Shorty B. Smith.

A funeral Service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford. Interment will be at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy. Weatherford.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at White’s Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in Rod’s memory to the Weatherford Animal Shelter, Parker Paws, or University Little League in Fort Worth.

The Community News

July 2, 2021