Len Martin

Ernest Len Martin (aka Len), age 66, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Fort Worth.

Len was born on February 8, 1955, in Grand Prairie, to parents, George and Bette Martin. He moved to Grapevine and graduated from Grapevine High School in 1973. Len moved to Millsap and accepted a position at Drug Screen Compliance Lou’s Clinical Lab, Inc for more than 27 years as a Corporate Operations Manager. He was a vital leader in helping clients and employees toward success. Len was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend.

Words will not wipe away your tears, and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold on to your memories, because forever they will remain. He will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by parents, George and Bette Martin.

Len is survived by daughter, Amy Hurdsman and husband, Ryan; grandchildren Blake & Kyndall; daughter, Kelly Martin; grandson, Cody; brother, Chuck Martin, and wife, June; sister, Jo Burrus and husband, Kevin; sister, Cheryl Doyle and husband, Kenneth; numerous nieces, and nephews; and best friend and business partner, Stephen Linneman.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at White’s Funeral Home. There will be a procession from the service to the burial site, White Church Cemetery, located at 2869 County Road 412 in Glen Rose.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Parker County Animal Shelter in Weatherford, a cause dear to Len’s heart.

The Community News

July 2, 2021