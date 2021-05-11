Erin Farmer

After a courageous and hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer, Erin Robbins Farmer left this earth on May 2, 2021. She danced her way into the world on April 21, 1964. When Erin was just three years old, she learned to write and let everyone know, “I want to be a dancer.” She began dancing at her mom’s studio, Dance, Etc…, then moved to cheerleading and drill team in high school.

She graduated from Richardson High School in 1982 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts, Cum Laude, from Oklahoma City University in 1986. Erin was also a member of the Beta Omicron Chapter of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority while at OCU.

After college, Erin spent the next few years living out her dance dreams by performing on Broadway with Jerome Robbins Broadway, touring with Singin’ in the Rain nationally and in Japan, dancing at Summer Stock, Casa Manana, Bass Hall, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and many dance conventions. She also choreographed for other dancers.

Erin returned to Oklahoma City in 1995 to teach dance at OCU and then St. Gregory’s University. It was there that she met the love of her life, Mark Farmer, in a Sunday School class at Crossings Community Church. They were married on June 4, 1999.

Mark and Erin moved to Dallas in 2001. In January 2002, they, along with big brother Justin, welcomed the triplets—Richard, Faith, and Hannah—into the Farmer family. It wasn’t long after before they made their move to Aledo.

Erin was a stay-at-home mom for several years before starting work at Lil’ Cats Preschool at the Church at the Crossing. She taught music and dance to so many children in her community. Erin loved children so much and wanted nothing more than to share the love of Jesus with them.

While Erin was proud of her life in dance, she would tell anyone who asked that having a family and leading people to know Jesus were by far her greatest accomplishments. She truly lived out the verse, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16

Erin was the shining light of God here on earth, and that light will continue to shine in those she touched.

Erin is survived by her husband and best friend, Mark Farmer of Aledo; loving children, Justin Farmer of Breckenridge, Colorado; and Richard, Faith, and Hannah Farmer of Aledo; mother, Mimi Robbins of Dallas; siblings, Vicki Peden and husband, Neal, of Fort Worth; Brad Robbins and wife, Cheryl, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Angel Robbins of Dallas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ed Robbins of Dallas.

A celebration of Erin’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Church at the Crossing in Aledo.

In lieu of flowers, a Gofundme account has been set up to benefit four organizations. Contributors can specify in the comments section which organization they would like to benefit at the Farmer Family Gofundme page: Elizabeth’s Voice, Church at the Crossing, Ward Family Adoption, or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

The Community News

May 14, 2021