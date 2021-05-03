Charles McAnally

Charles Vaughan McAnally (Mr. Mac to all who knew him) passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Mr. Mac was born on May 6, 1928, to Tom and Clota McAnally in Parker County. He attended Aledo and Springtown public schools, then went on to attend North Texas Agricultural College and then Texas Tech University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He was drafted by the Army and served in the 28th general medical unit near La Rochelle, France during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After returning from France, he earned a master’s degree in education from Texas Tech. During his first summer back he met the love of his life, Nell Ruth Bloodworth, and they married December 27, 1957. They had three children together.

Mr. Mac’s dedication to education was evident throughout his entire career at Aledo ISD. Although he held official positions as teacher, coach, principal, and ultimately superintendent, he also served in constant unofficial capacities as a custodian, bus driver, mechanic, line cook, and counsellor to all who entered his office. His passion for education combined with tremendous support for his teachers and students led to an intermediate school in Aledo being named in his honor. During his early years as superintendent, he worked to make Aledo ISD one of the first integrated schools in the region.

After retiring from the school business, Mr. Mac enjoyed working the family ranch. He and his brother Roger built a log cabin on this property. He continued to work on the ranch populated by spoiled cattle and horses, with Roger and ultimately his son, Kent until he was into his 90s.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Shane, and Kent; and his siblings, Roger McAnally and Jean Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Nell; daughter, Laurie Patel and her husband, Sunil Patel; daughters-in-law, Judy McAnally, and Kim McAnally Lawrence; grandchildren, Justin McAnally, Rajal, Jayna, and Vijay Patel; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Nell, and Charlie McAnally.

A memorial service will be held from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford.

Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to charitable organizations.

The Community News

May 7, 2021