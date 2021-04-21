1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Road Closure and Construction Update

5 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced two area road or lane closures in the coming week:

  • FM 5 will be closed from Annetta Center Point Road to Airport Road Saturday through Wednesday, April 24 – 28 for culvert replacement by Aledo ISD. Drivers should follow the signed detour from FM 5 to Annetta Center Point Road to Duncan Road to Airport Road.
  • The two right-hand lanes of westbound I-20 will be closed at Mikus Road for shoulder work from 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

